Karnataka: Heavy Rain Disrupts Life in Dakshina Kannada; Relief Efforts Underway

In Karnataka, heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada, bordering Kerala. According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall with sustained winds is expected to continue in Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts until Monday. The forecast also indicates that two districts will continue to get light rain thereafter.

In Dakshina Kannada, heavy downpour with gushing winds till yesterday disturbed normal life. However, today, there is relief from continuous rain in the district. A week-long rain in the district headquarters Mangaluru had caused water logging at Pumpwell, Kottara Chowki, Kathaigal, disrupting mobility.

The district Incharge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has directed the civic authorities to pump out the water and take up permanent measures to prevent water logging on these important junctions. He has also asked the power company to restore power in the city at an earliest. Incharge Deputy Commissioner in the district Dr Anand has informed that 286 houses were partially damaged and 22 houses fully damaged in Dakshina Kannada due to torrential rainfall.

Dinesh Gundu Rao paid a compensation of five lakh rupees to those whose houses were damaged in the rain. Good rains in Kodagu have helped dams to receive good inflow. The water level in KRS dam in Mandya has reached 101 feet as against its capacity of 124 feets. Kabini dam storage has also reached 15.74 TMC as against its capacity of 19.52 TMC. AIR