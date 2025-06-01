Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Unveils 100-Day Report Card, Showcases People-Centric Governance

ANDALIB AKHTER / New Delhi, May 31

Marking her government’s first major milestone, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday presented a detailed 100-day performance report, emphasizing a governance model rooted in transparency, accountability, and direct public engagement.

Speaking at the ‘100 Din Seva Ke’ event held in the national capital, CM Gupta reflected on the swift and determined efforts undertaken by her administration over the past three months. The event was moderated by renowned actor and social commentator Anupam Kher, adding a reflective and engaging tone to the conversation.

“Our cabinet ministers and public representatives have been working tirelessly — not behind closed doors, but out on the streets, directly among the people,” CM Gupta remarked, drawing attention to her government’s grassroots approach.

She stated that every decision taken by the Delhi Government in the last 100 days has been guided by public interest and long-term development. “From infrastructure and healthcare to education and sanitation, our goal has been to restore the public’s trust and build a capital that is efficient, inclusive, and future-ready,” she added.

Addressing the media after the event, the Chief Minister reiterated that her government is committed to delivering real change through action-oriented governance. “These 100 days are only the beginning. We are laying the foundation for a new era of progress in Delhi,” she affirmed.

The event concluded with a visual presentation of key achievements and testimonials from citizens, showcasing the impact of new policies and initiatives launched during her tenure so far.