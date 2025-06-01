5 Dead in Mizoram as Incessant Rains Trigger Multiple Landslides

In Mizoram, at least 5 people died in multiple landslides across the state. Mizoram has witnessed incessant rain for the last 3 days, causing landslides in various parts of the state. In Champhai District, at least 3 people were killed in a landslide that took place at Vaphai village near Indo-Myanmar border this morning. Speaking to Akashvani News, Vaphai Village Council President Johny Rengkhuma said that the unfortunate incident killed 3 people, including 2 females and one male from the same family. He said that the dead bodies have been retrive from the landslide area.



In Serchhip District, one person died and several houses were destroyed due to a landslide that took place this morning. The report said that National Highway 54 between Serchhip – Aizawl is being blocked due to a massive landslide on the highway.



Sources from Disaster Management & Rehabilitation of Serchhip District said that Ramzolura (55) was killed due to landslide and the dead body has been retrieved from the incident area. Sources also further said that several people have vacated their houses to a safer place.

In Lawngtlai District, Several people were feared dead after seven houses, including a hotel, collapsed due to a landslide triggered by heavy rain in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai town, officials said.



The incident occurred at around 10:30 pm on Friday in the border area of Bazar veng and Chandmary localities in Lawngtlai when a landslide hit the houses. Official sources indicated that one person who was trapped in the debris was rescued safely and efforts are on to retrieve another person who was trapped under the debris. AIR