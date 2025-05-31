Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Delhi High Court Dismisses Lalu Yadav’s Plea to Stay Trial in Land-for-Jobs Case

May 31, 2025
AMN

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea moved by RJD Chief and former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav seeking to stay the trial court proceedings in land for jobs scam case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI. The case centres on accusations that Mr Yadav granted railway jobs in exchange for land parcels, which were transferred to his family or associates during his tenure from 2004 to 2009. Mr Yadav had approached the high court arguing that the CBI’s investigation and subsequent charges were invalid due to the absence of mandatory prior sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.  

