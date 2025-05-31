Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Amit Shah reviews J&K security, Amarnath Yatra arrangements

May 31, 2025
AMN / WEB DESK

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting in Jammu Thursday to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Mr Shah also reviewed security and other arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra, which will begin on the 3rd of July this year.

He was briefed about the security measures for the yatra. The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, and heads of various paramilitary forces, police, and intelligence agencies. Mr Shah arrived in Jammu yesterday evening on a two-day visit to the Union Territory. Home Minister will visit Poonch today to meet people affected by Pakistani shelling. 

Home Minister arrived Jammu last evening and upon arrival, he was received by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other senior officials at technical airport Jammu and proceeded to Raj Bhawan, Jammu where he chaired a high-level security review meeting with Lieutenant Governor and top officials of civil administration, security agencies, army, police and paramilitary forces.

The focus of deliberations was anti-terrorist operations and security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra beginning on July 3, amid anticipated heightened activities by Pakistan to avenge Operation Sindoor. Shah will fly for Poonch at 10 AM today to be with the shelling victims and also take a first-hand assessment of damages there. Shah may likely announce a special package for the affected people. Amit Shah will address the BSF jawans at their Unit Headquarters at Khanetar in the outskirts of Poonch city and families affected by Pakistan shelling at Dak Bungalow Poonch during his visit.

He will also distribute appointment letters among the next of kin of those killed in the shelling. Shah is also scheduled to visit religious places which were targeted by the Pakistan army and were damaged in the shelling. This will be Shah’s maiden visit to J&K after Operation Sindoor. He had visited Kashmir on April 22 in the aftermath of the deadliest Pahalgam terror attack, the same evening in which 26 unarmed civilians, including 25 tourists, were killed. Security has been significantly bolstered across Jammu and Poonch for the Home Minister’s visit, with additional checkpoints and personnel deployed to ensure safety. Shah is scheduled to return to Delhi in the evening today after concluding his engagements in Poonch. AIR

