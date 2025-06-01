Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Rajeev Krishna Appointed as New DGP, Uttar Pradesh

Jun 1, 2025

AMN / Lucknow, May 31

Mr Rajeev Krishna, an officer of exceptional merit and distinction, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh.

A highly decorated officer, Mr Krishna has been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry twice, along with the Police Medal for Distinguished Services and the Police Medal for Meritorious Services. He is widely recognized as one of the most decorated and accomplished officers in the Indian Police Service.

An alumnus of IIT Roorkee, Shri Krishna is among the youngest officers to join the IPS and has held several key positions throughout his illustrious career. His past assignments include:- Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Lucknow- ⁠Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Lucknow Range- ⁠SSP, Noida- ⁠Inspector General (IG), Lucknow Zone- ⁠Additional Director General (ADG), Agra ZoneHe was also appointed IG Operations, Border Security Force (BSF), where he played a critical role in fencing the Indo-Pakistan border, significantly contributing to national security.

One of his most commendable achievements includes leading India’s largest police recruitment drive, wherein over 60,000 constables were recruited in a single phase without any controversy — a milestone in transparent and efficient public service recruitment.Known for his integrity, innovation, and dynamic leadership, Shri Rajeev Krishna brings with him a legacy of professionalism and a commitment to strengthening law enforcement in the state.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Operation Shield: Civil Defence Mock Drills Held in Gujarat’s Border Districts

Jun 1, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Karnataka: Heavy Rain Disrupts Life in Dakshina Kannada; Relief Efforts Underway

Jun 1, 2025
NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Unveils 100-Day Report Card, Showcases People-Centric Governance

Jun 1, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Rajeev Krishna Appointed as New DGP, Uttar Pradesh

1 June 2025 2:00 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Operation Shield: Civil Defence Mock Drills Held in Gujarat’s Border Districts

1 June 2025 12:39 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Karnataka: Heavy Rain Disrupts Life in Dakshina Kannada; Relief Efforts Underway

1 June 2025 12:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

दिल्ली की CM रेखा गुप्ता ने पेश की 100 दिनों की रिपोर्ट कार्ड, जनहितकारी शासन को बताया प्राथमिकता

1 June 2025 12:25 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!