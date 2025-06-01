Rajeev Krishna Appointed as New DGP, Uttar Pradesh

AMN / Lucknow, May 31

Mr Rajeev Krishna, an officer of exceptional merit and distinction, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh.

A highly decorated officer, Mr Krishna has been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry twice, along with the Police Medal for Distinguished Services and the Police Medal for Meritorious Services. He is widely recognized as one of the most decorated and accomplished officers in the Indian Police Service.

An alumnus of IIT Roorkee, Shri Krishna is among the youngest officers to join the IPS and has held several key positions throughout his illustrious career. His past assignments include:- Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Lucknow- ⁠Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Lucknow Range- ⁠SSP, Noida- ⁠Inspector General (IG), Lucknow Zone- ⁠Additional Director General (ADG), Agra ZoneHe was also appointed IG Operations, Border Security Force (BSF), where he played a critical role in fencing the Indo-Pakistan border, significantly contributing to national security.

One of his most commendable achievements includes leading India’s largest police recruitment drive, wherein over 60,000 constables were recruited in a single phase without any controversy — a milestone in transparent and efficient public service recruitment.Known for his integrity, innovation, and dynamic leadership, Shri Rajeev Krishna brings with him a legacy of professionalism and a commitment to strengthening law enforcement in the state.