Second part of Budget Session of Parliament begins on March 8
Tamil Nadu: Congress, DMK seal seat-sharing agreement, Congress to contest 25 seats
BJP releases first list of 56 candidates for West Bengal Assembly polls
PM Modi calls for developing Indian military into a future force
One crore 11 lakh houses sanctioned under PMAY-U so far, says MoHUA

AMN

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has said that so far one crore 11 Lakh Houses have been Sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

Of these 73 lakh are grounded and over 43 lakh have been delivered. Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the Ministry is committed to realizing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide Housing for All by 2022.

The Minister emphasised that access to better housing has dynamic inter-linking impacts on the lives of women, their children, and the entire family. The Ministry said that the houses constructed or acquired under this scheme are in the name of the female member of the household or in joint name with the lady’s name at first.

Koneru Humpy named BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Women’s World Rapid Chess champion Koneru Humpy on Monday was named BBC Ind ...

Table Tennis: Sharath, Sathiyan and Batra record contrasting victories in WTT Star Contender

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 8 March: Ace paddlers Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

مفرور اقتصادی مجرموں سے سختی سے نمٹنے کی ضرورت: نائب صدر

عندلیب اخترنائب صدر، شری ایم وینکیا نائیڈو نے تما م ملکوں سے ...

ممبئی کی مشہور ’کراچی بیکری‘ بالآخر بند ہوگئی

جاوید اخترہندوستان میں سب سے قدیم اور مشہور ترین بیکریوں میں ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

