One crore 11 lakh houses sanctioned under PMAY-U so far, says MoHUA

AMN

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has said that so far one crore 11 Lakh Houses have been Sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

Of these 73 lakh are grounded and over 43 lakh have been delivered. Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the Ministry is committed to realizing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide Housing for All by 2022.

The Minister emphasised that access to better housing has dynamic inter-linking impacts on the lives of women, their children, and the entire family. The Ministry said that the houses constructed or acquired under this scheme are in the name of the female member of the household or in joint name with the lady’s name at first.