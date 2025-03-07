On International Women’s Day, Indian Railways to equip Women RPF personnel with Chilli Spray Cans



This initiative to empower women personnel with a non-lethal yet effective tool to handle challenging situations



RPF has the highest proportion of women (9%) personnel among all Central Armed Police Forces



During the Mahakumbh, RPF’s women personnel tirelessly assisted thousands of women pilgrims alongside their male counterparts at Prayagraj

NEW DELHI

Indian Railways has decided to equip women personnel of the Railway Protection Force with chilli spray cans. This non-lethal yet effective tool will help women RPF personnel tackle challenging situations swiftly, particularly while safeguarding female passengers traveling alone or with children for ensuring safer train journeys for women passengers.

This innovative move reflects Indian Railways’ strong commitment to gender inclusivity, women empowerment, and enhanced security across its vast network. By providing chilli spray cans, women RPF personnel will have an additional layer of security, allowing them to deter threats, respond to incidents of harassment, and handle emergencies effectively — especially in sensitive areas like isolated stations, running trains, and remote railway locations where immediate backup might not be available.

Backing this initiative, the Director General of RPF, Shri. Manoj Yadav stated “The initiative aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of empowering women and ensuring safer public spaces. Indian Railways has consistently introduced several measures to improve the travel experience for women passengers. Our women RPF personnel stand as symbols of strength, care and resilience. By equipping them with chilli spray cans, we are enhancing their confidence and operational capability, while sending a clear message that passenger safety — especially the safety of women — is our highest priority.”

One such impactful policy has been the deliberate induction of more women into the RPF. Today, the RPF proudly boasts the highest proportion of women (9%) among all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Many of these women RPF personnel are part of the ‘Meri Saheli’ teams, whose core responsibility is to ensure safe journey for women travellers. Over 250 ‘Meri Saheli’ teams interact with nearly 12,900 female passengers daily, offering both security and reassurance.

The role of women RPF personnel extends far beyond security. They frequently assist female passengers in distress, including expectant mothers who go into labor during train journeys. Under ‘Operation Matrishakti’, women RPF personnel have helped 174 women safely give birth onboard trains in 2024 alone, ensuring privacy, dignity, and timely medical aid. During major events like the Mahakumbh, RPF’s women personnel worked tirelessly alongside their male counterparts, offering prompt assistance to thousands of women pilgrims who arrived for the holy dip at Prayagraj.

Armed with the new tool in hand, women RPF personnel will embody strength, compassion and resilience, reaffirming Indian Railways’ dedication to safe and secure journey for women passengers.