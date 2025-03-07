Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Ashwini Vaishnaw calls on academia to scale up AI tools for experienced Graduates

Mar 7, 2025
Staff Reporter

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has stressed the importance of industry-academia collaboration in preparing the next generation for AI-driven industries.

Addressing a conclave in New Delhi today, Mr Vaishnaw said 240 universities across India are being equipped with AI and semiconductor design tools from many leading global players. He called on academia to scale such initiatives across hundreds more institutions to ensure students graduate with hands-on experience relevant to industry needs.

He said India must develop its own technologies and products, positioning itself among the world’s top five technology nations. He said five semiconductor units are under construction, and this year, people will see the first Made-in-India chip rollout. He called upon everyone to harness the nation’s talent and confidence to drive innovation and become leaders in the global digital economy.

