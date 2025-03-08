Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

President Murmu inaugurates national conference on ‘Nari Shakti Se Viksit Bharat’

Mar 8, 2025
President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates national conference on ‘Nari Shakti Se Viksit Bharat’

AMN

A day long conference on ‘Nari Shakti Se Viksit Bharat’ began in New Delhi today to mark the International Women’s Day. President Droupadi Murmu is presiding over the national-level conference. Speaking on the occasion, the President said International Women’s Day is celebrated to honour the contributions made by women. She said, this is an occasion to dedicate oneself to furthering gender equality. The conference will be followed by a high-level panel discussion and three technical sessions. Minister of State for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi is also present at the event. 

