Olympics: Saurabh finishes seventh as three other Indian shooters fail to qualify

Harpal Singh Bedi

Ranked World number one Saurabh Chaudhary finished a creditable seventh in the 10M Air Pistol, but three other Indians in the fray failed to make the cut for the last eight in their respective events in the Shooting competition of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Teenager Saurabh, making his Olympic debut had topped, the qualification round with 586 after 60 shots, but he finished the final with a score of 137.4

Earlier, Saurabh’s compatriot Abhishek Verma failed to qualify. He was fifth with four shots to go after making a fine comeback, but fired two 8s for a score of 575 to place 17thin the final standings. The cut was applied at 578.

Iran’s Javad Foroughi, won the gold with a score of 244.8 in the 24-shot final. Serbian Damir Mikec, eventually realized his dream of an Olympic medal in his fourth Games, winning silver with 237.9. Beijing Olympic Champion Pang Wei of China won bronze 217.6.

In the Women’s section Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela failed to make the finals of the 10M Air Rifle. Elavenil shot 626.5 to finish 16thwhile Apurvi was further back in 36thwith 621.9.

China’s Yang Qian won gold in the event while Russian Olympic Committee athlete Anastasia Galashina won silver and Nina Christen of Switzerland won silver.

Around 356 athletes from 100 National Olympic Committees are taking part in the Olympic Shooting competition at the Asaka Shooting range where 15 gold medals are in line. India has yet another set of four shooters featuring in the two medal events on Sunday- the Women’s 10M Air Pistol and the Men’s 10M Air Rifle respectively.