Army, Navy, Air Force engaged in rescue & relief work in flood-affected areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa
Nine tourists killed in landslide incident in Himachal Pradesh
Olympics Update: Sindhu, Mary Kom win their round 1; Panwar, Deepak crash out of 10 meter Air Rifle; India lose 1-7 to Australia in hockey
Indian Railways’ Oxygen Express transports 200 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to Bangladesh
PM Mann ki Baat: Cheer Olympians, follow Covid protocols
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Jul 2021 10:54:05      انڈین آواز

Olympics: Indian shooters flop

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Manu / Saurabh finish 7th In 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team

FILE PHOTO

Harpal Singh Bedi

Hyped as strong medal contenders the pair of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary finished poor seventh in the 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team competitions on Tuesday, at the Tokyo Olympics Shooting competition at the Asaka range in Tokyo. After topping the first qualification round with a score of 586 out of 600, and showing glimpses of the form that made them win four world cup gold medals, Manu and Saurabh fell short of the medals rounds by four points in the second, finishing with a score of 380 out of 400.

The second pair of Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Deswal could not make it beyond the first qualification round, finishing 17thwith a score of 564. As if it was not enough more bad news followed .This time it was in the 10M Air Rifle Mixed Team event in which Indian pairs could not progress beyond the first round of qualification. Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar shot a combined 626.5 for a 12thplace finish while Deepak Kumar and Anjum Moudgil shot 623.8 to also finish outside the top eight at 18thspot.

Upset by the continues flop show of the shooters, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced its intention of overhauling the coaching and support staff. NRAI chief Raninder Singh, told media at the Asaka range said “Yes definitely the performances have not been on expected lines and I have spoken of an overhaul of coaching and support staff as I feel something is lacking in getting our shooters prepared for these big occasions because clearly the talent is there and we have seen it here as well.

Having said that we still have starts left and the team is fighting so let’s continue to back the team and I am sure we’ll get results. Post-mortems can wait till after the Games.” Day five (Wednesday )has the Trap competitions on schedule where India has no entry, but day six will see Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker pick up the fight again in the Women’s 25M Pistol qualifications.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Upset by shooters poor showing NRAI chief says ” The period of ransom is over”

Harpal Singh Bedi Visibly rattled by the dismal showing of the much-hyped shooters NRAI chief startled eve ...

Olympics: Indian shooters flop

Manu / Saurabh finish 7th In 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team FILE PHOTO Harpal Singh Bedi Hyped as strong m ...

Women’s Hockey:India, suffer second defeat, lose 0-2 to Germany

Harpal Singh Bedi : India squandered a penalty stroke and went down 0-2 to Germany ,for their second s ...

خبرنامہ

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

نمازِ عیدالاضحی پڑھنے اور قربانی کرنے کا طریقہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی عید الاضحی کی نماز: عید الاضحی ...

وقوفِ عرفات اور عرفہ کا روزہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی حج کے ایام شروع ہوگئے ہیں۔ ام ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK This has brought the number of World Heritage sites to 40 in India. Culture Minister G Kishan Red ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz