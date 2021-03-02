OIC has no locus standi to comment on J&K, says India at UNHRC

Slams Pakistan for providing pensions to terrorists

WEB DESK

India has exercised its right of reply at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to assert that Pakistan remains a haven for United Nations proscribed terrorists. India’s representative at the Indian Mission in UN, Geneva, Pawan Badhe said that Pakistan has the dubious distinction of providing pension to terrorists.

Mr Badhe also stated that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC has no locus standi to comment on Jammu and Kashmir which is an integral part of India. He said, it is regrettable that OIC continues to allow itself to be exploited by Pakistan to indulge in anti-India propaganda.