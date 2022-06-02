FreeCurrencyRates.com

Official team from India visits Kabul to oversee humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

An official team from India is on a visit to Kabul to oversee the delivery operations of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. During the visit, the team will meet representatives of the International Organisations involved in the distribution of humanitarian assistance.

In addition, the team is expected to visit various places where Indian programmes and projects are being implemented.

The Indian team will also meet the senior members of the Taliban and hold discussions on India’s humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

To fulfill the humanitarian needs of Afghanistan, India decided to extend humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

Several shipments of humanitarian assistance consisting of 20 thousand metric tonnes of wheat, 13 tons of medicines, five lakh doses of COVID vaccine and winter clothes have already been dispatched to Afghanistan.

These consignments were handed over to the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital in Kabul and several humanitarian organizations. India is in the process of shipping more medical assistance and foodgrains to Afghanistan.

India has also gifted one million doses of indigenous Covid vaccine COVAXIN to administer the vaccine to Afghan refugees in Iran.

It has also assisted UNICEF by supplying almost 60 million doses of polio vaccine and two tonnes of essential medicines. Humanitarian assistance provided by India has received a widespread appreciation in Afghan society.

