Odisha’s COVID-19 tally crosses 2-lakh

AMN

The total number of Covid-19 affected people crossed two lakh mark today in Odisha. With 4208 new cases, the total number of positive patients has reached two lakh one thousand ninety six. However, the number of active cases in the state now stands at 39232.



After the virus hit Odisha for the first time on the 15th of March last, it took more than a month for it to infect1000 people. Now, in a little less than 200 days, the virus has managed to bring a huge two lakh people into its grip.

However it has become more infectious of late, with as many as 4000 plus people catching the contagion everyday for the last few days. While this has raised the concerns of the government on covid-19 care and cure, the latter has been impressing upon the people at large to raise their defences against the devil.