Odisha reports 4,380 new COVID-19 recoveries; 3600 fresh cases detected

AMN

Odisha today reported 4,380 recovery from COVID-19 carrying the total cured cases in the state to 1,90,080. With 3,600 new cases, the total caseload of the state has also gone up to 2,26,334. Sixteen patients lost their lives due to COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 recovery has been consistent in maintaining its intra-day lead over new infection for the 7th consecutive day today. This has led to the shrinkage of the total active caseload of the state down to about 35 thousand.

However, the fresh cases particularly in the district of Khordha has again spiked to 766 today, making it a cause for concern. Together with all the thirty districts of the state continuously adding to their Covid caseload on a daily basis, the rising COVID-19 death toll in the range of 14 to 17 per day for the last few days, have become an important warning for people to be more conscious and cautious about their continued compliance of the COVID-19 preventive protocols.