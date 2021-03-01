Odisha makes Corona test mandatory for people arriving from five states

AMN NEWS

Odisha government has made the Coronavirus test mandatory for people arriving from five states. Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das said that passengers arriving from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh will undergo screening tests at the airport in the state. He said that if found symptomatic, they will undergo an antigen test. Those testing COVID positive will be kept under isolation.

Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir on 24th of February for supporting them in public health measures for targeted COVID response and management.

Mandatory home isolation of people arriving from the specified states can however be dispensed with for asymptomatic passengers upon production of RT-PCR report done within 72 hours of boarding or covid vaccination final certificate.

Meanwhile, the state has witnessed a little spike in its active caseload that has jumped from 631 a week ago to 703 as of now. On the other hand, the state is all set to begin covid vaccination of eligible citizens in the identified government and private health facilities.