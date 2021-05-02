More than 2.61 lakh people recover from COVID-19 in last 24 hours in India
UK adds 3 oxygen ‘factories’ to life-saving supplies for India
Railways deploys nearly 4000 Isolation Coaches with almost 64000 beds
Turkey announces lockdown from April 29
Center provides nearly 16 crore doses of Covid vaccines free of cost to States, UTs
इंडियन आवाज़     02 May 2021 04:49:08      انڈین آواز

Odisha govt declares 14-day lockdown from May 5 to check rise in COVID-19 cases

AMN

Odisha government has declared a state-wide 14 days’ lockdown from coming Wednesday in view of the surge in covid-19 infection. Informing this to the media a short while ago, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said, the lockdown will be effective from the 5th of May till 5 am of 19th of May. He said, the weekend shutdown will however continue as usual.

Close on the heels of night curfew and weekend shut down, lockdown returns to the state to break the chain of the highly transmissible mutant varieties of the virus that is almost on a rampage. The state that used to report a peak of 4 to 5 thousand infections per day, during the first wave of the pandemic last year, has suddenly been confronted with the intra-day highs between 8 to 10 thousand new cases.

The 14 days’ statewide lockdown that aims at an early arrest of the virus, however will not impact certain essential activities including health services, covid test, vaccination and movement of goods, among others. Certain utility services like petrol pumps, cooking gas, ATM and postal service have also been exempted from the lockdown. People will be allowed to walk down to the nearest roadside or street corner shops within 500 metres of their residence to purchase food items on all week days only between 6 in the morning to 12 noon.

While marriage functions with a cap of 50 participants and funeral related rituals with a maximum of 20 participants will be allowed with prior approval and with full adherence to covid 19 protocols, all sorts of socio, religious , political, cultural, sports and entertainment related congregations will remain barred during the period.

SPORTS

Boxing; Asian Championships shifted to Dubai, to be held from May21-June 1

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Asian Boxing Championship scheduled to be held in New Delhi next month wi ...

Sachin wins, India finishes with 11 medals including 8-gold at Youth World Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh BediNew Delhi, 24 April: Young pugilist Sachin came up with a flawless performance to win th ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

