Odisha Govt announces 48-hour complete shutdown for Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak

Odisha Government has announced a 48-hour complete shutdown for Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak town starting from 8 pm Friday tonight. The announcement was made by Chief Secretary of Odisha Asit Tripathy in a special press meet in Bhubaneswar.

In his address, the Chief Secretary said that the announcement was made in consideration of the rise in cases all over India and the fear of community transmission looming large in the State after fifth COVID-19 positive case detected, who had no travel history.

He also urged the citizens of the two places to not to panic and instead to stay back at home. He said that essential commodities shop would remain closed in these two places and with a restriction on the number of pharmacies which will remain open during this 48-hour period which will be decided by local governing bodies.

The Chief Secretary cautioned that strict action will be taken against anyone violating lockdown guidelines and would be put in State-sponsored quarantine centres.