FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Apr 2020 02:06:52      انڈین آواز
Ad

Odisha Govt announces 48-hour complete shutdown for Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Odisha Government has announced a 48-hour complete shutdown for Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak town starting from 8 pm Friday tonight. The announcement was made by Chief Secretary of Odisha Asit Tripathy in a special press meet in Bhubaneswar.

In his address, the Chief Secretary said that the announcement was made in consideration of the rise in cases all over India and the fear of community transmission looming large in the State after fifth COVID-19 positive case detected, who had no travel history.

He also urged the citizens of the two places to not to panic and instead to stay back at home. He said that essential commodities shop would remain closed in these two places and with a restriction on the number of pharmacies which will remain open during this 48-hour period which will be decided by local governing bodies.

The Chief Secretary cautioned that strict action will be taken against anyone violating lockdown guidelines and would be put in State-sponsored quarantine centres.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

Sports administrator BVP Rao resigns from Governing Body of SAI

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Protesting the decision to merge the Special Area Games Scheme ( SAG) with ...

ART & CULTURE

President Kovind confers 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi awards

AMN President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday conferred 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi's awards on 15 artistes a ...

V P asks people to conserve linguistic heritage of India

"Studies by the experts suggest that teaching in mother tongue at the initial stages of education gives impetu ...

Ad

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Entertainment Desk Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty is set for March 24 release for no ...

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Ailing actor Irfan Khan is unlikely to sign any new film in the near future as want health break. Angrezi Medi ...

Ad

CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

UNGA adopts resolution calling for global solidarity in fight against COVID-19

The United Nations General Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution on COVID-19, calling for intensified ...

COVID-19: Sri Lanka’s EC requests President to consult SC over holding General elections

WEB DESK Sri Lanka’s Elections Commission has requested President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to consult the Supre ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!