Odisha CM felicitates star cyclist Swasti Singh

Odisha Chief minister Naveen Patnaik today felicitated star cyclist Swasti Singh. Praising her efforts, CM said :”Her achievement is an inspiration for many young & aspiring cyclists of India, especially women, who will emulate her path of strive and success.”

The Chief Minister also handed over a cheque of Rs 2.0 lakhs as a financial incentive for her achievements. Swasti thanked the Chief Minister for the appreciation and support. She is currently training at the National Cycling Academy in New Delhi.

Swasti recently clinched two gold and one silver medal in Cycling in Khelo India Youth Games 2020, Guwahati.

She also won gold in the 3000 m Individual Pursuit category, setting a new national record of 4:05:547 seconds and another gold medal in the 60 km Road Mass Start at the 25th National Road Cycling Championship held in Navi Mumbai.

At the 72nd National Track Cycling Championship held at Osmania University, Hyderabad, Swasti bagged a silver medal each in the 10-kilometre Scratch Race and 20-kilometer Point Race.