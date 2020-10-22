Obama criticises Trump for his handling of Covid-19 pandemic

AMN/ WEB DESK

Former President of US Barack Obama criticised President Donald Trump for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and also targeted him for his business dealings in China.

In his first campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Obama urged Americans to vote for Biden and Kamala Harris, saying they would bring character and leadership back to government.

Obama is scheduled to hold several rallies for the Democratic candidates in the run up to the November 3 election.

Meanwhile, Trump and Biden will faceoff in their second and final debate tomorrow in Tennessee.

During the 90-minute meeting, each candidates will be muted while the other delivers responses to each of the six debate topics.

At least 35 million people have already cast their ballots, according to University of Florida’s US Election Project, more than a fourth of the total 2016 vote.