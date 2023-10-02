NUMP in Bangladesh organizes protest rally demanding justice for Uyghur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang province

AMN

Amid the world’s criticism of the atrocities done to Uyghurs, Dhaka and Narayanganj witnessed protest rallies, demanding justice for Uyghur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang province. According to media reports, The National Ulema Mashaikh Parishad (NUMP) in Bangladesh organized a protest rally at the North Gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque yesterday.

A demonstration was also brought out under the banner of Sachetan Nagrik Samaj in Narayanganj yesterday. Over 300 protestors were seen participating in the protest in Naranyanganj. They were carrying banners and placards highlighting the situation of Uyghyr Muslims in Xinjiang province of China. NUMP Chairman Belayet Hossain Al-Firozi, Secretary Mufti Asadullah Zakir, and Advocate Khairul Ahsan were also present at the protest. They have urged the Muslim community of the world as well as other global powers to raise their voices against Chinese atrocities against Uyghurs.