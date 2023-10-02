इंडियन आवाज़     02 Oct 2023 10:27:00      انڈین آواز

10 Cuban migrants died and 17 others seriously injured in accident in southern Mexican state of Chiapas

AMN

At least 10 Cuban migrants died and 17 others were seriously injured when a cargo truck ferrying them had an accident in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas. Mexico’s migration institute said, the accident took place along the Pacific coast stretch of the Pijijiapan-Tonala highway in Chiapas, a common route taken by migrants who cross into Mexico from Guatemala on their way north towards the United States.

The National Migration Institute (INM) said in a statement that the driver of the Ford truck, which was not designed to carry so many people, fled the scene of the accident. According to the first reports, the driver was speeding, lost control of the unit and overturned, the INM added. The 17 injured people were taken to hospitals and are being monitored, INM said.

