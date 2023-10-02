इंडियन आवाज़     02 Oct 2023 10:27:50      انڈین آواز

Gandhi Jayanti Celebrated at Noakhali in Bangladesh

Published On:

WEB DESK

The 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was celebrated in Bangladesh on Monday, October 2. Historic Gandhi Ashram at Noakhali organised series of programme in the Ashram premises to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

On the occasion, High Commissioner of India in Bangladesh Pranay Verma visited the Ashram and offered floral tributes to the Mahatma Gandhi. He also addressed a seminar hosted by the Gandhi Ashram Trust on the theme “Gandhiji’s quest for peace and harmony in Noakhali and its relevance in the contemporary world”.

Speaking on the occasion, the High commissioner highlighted Gandhiji’s historic visit to Noakhali in 1946 exemplified the extraordinary power of dialogue, empathy, and understanding, even in the most challenging circumstances.

Verma said that commemoration of International Day of Non-violence on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary every year reaffirms the universality of the values of peace, non-violence, tolerance and understanding.

He underlined the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi in inspiring anti-colonial struggle in Asia and Africa. He said Gandhian principals are having continued relevance for some of the most pressing problems of our times like the climate changes and sustainable development.

Earlier in the morning, Gandhian followers and visiting Cycle Yatri from Maharashtra offered prayar to Mahatma Gandhi and sang Gandhian Bhajans, “Vaishnav Jaan to tene kahiye re” and “Raghupati Raghav Raja Rama” and also chant slogans for peace and Sadbhavna in the world.

The Local MP H. N. Ibrahim, chairman of Gandhi Ashram Trust Jeevan Kanai Das, Director and CEO Raha Naba Kumar, Trustees of Gandhi Ashram Trust, and invited dignitaries were present on the occasion.

At Jamalpur Gandhi Ashram, floral tributes were paid on the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi in which children also took part.

