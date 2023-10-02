Sri Lanka PM, Indian High Commissioner pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Temple Trees in Colombo

AMN

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Temple Trees, the official residence of Prime Minister in Colombo.

Mr. Gunawardena and the Indian High Commissioner recalled the global relevance of the ideals and values of the Mahatma in the present day during their meeting. Taking the clarion call of Swacchta forwards, the officials of the High Commission of India also organised a special cleanliness drive on the occasion.

Remembering the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, Sri Lanka India Society and Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre will also organise an oration by peace messenger and social leader Prof. Don Mcavinchey in Colombo later today.

The Consulate General of India in Jaffna also celebrated Gandhi Jayanti today. Consul General Raakesh Nataraj paid floral tributes and garlanded the statue of the father of the nation at Ariyalai and Cargills square in Jaffna. The Assistant High Commission of India in Kandy also celebrated Gandhi Jayanti as Assistant High Commissioner Dr. Athira S and the officials paid homage to Bapu.