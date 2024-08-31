NSA Ajit Doval Signs Founding Documents for Colombo Security Conclave

AMN/ WEB DESK

National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister of India, Ajit Doval, participated in the signing of the Founding Documents of the Colombo Security Conclave. The signing event marked a significant step in regional security collaboration among India, Maldives, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka. Following discussions at the 6th NSA-level meeting held in December 2023 in Mauritius, the Charter and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of the Conclave were signed in Colombo, which will pave the way for establishing the CSC Secretariat.

The agreement aims to enhance the grouping’s role in addressing security and stability challenges in the Indian Ocean Region. During the signing, Mr. Doval emphasized the importance of the Colombo Security Conclave in addressing traditional, non-traditional, and emerging hybrid security challenges. He highlighted the need for sustained regional cooperation across various security pillars.

While in Colombo, Mr Doval met with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, and other national security advisers, including Sri Lanka’s Sagala Ratnayaka and the Maldives’ Ibrahim Latheef. He also interacted with Sri Lanka’s Leader of the Opposition and Leader of Samagi Jana Balawegaya, Sajith Premadasa, Member of Parliament and Leader of National People’s Power Anura Kumara Dissanayake, as well as political leaders and representatives from various political parties, including those from the North, East, and upcountry regions.