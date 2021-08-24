FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Aug 2021 01:59:09      انڈین آواز

NSA Ajit Doval hosts 11th Meeting of BRICS High Representatives Responsible for National Security

Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval hosted the 11th Meeting of the BRICS High Representatives Responsible for National Security through video conferencing today.

India holds the Chairship of BRICS this year which coincides with the 15th anniversary of the BRICS grouping.

The meeting of the High Representatives took place before the Summit Meeting of Leaders of the BRICS Nations that India will host this year, under the Chairship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meetings of the High Representatives Responsible for National Security have emerged as an important platform for exchange of views on political and security issues among BRICS countries.

Today’s meeting reviewed the regional and global political and security scenario with particular reference to current developments in Afghanistan, Iran, West Asia and the Gulf and emerging threats to national security, such as Cyber Security.

Other items on the agenda were cooperation among Law Enforcement Agencies, Health Safety and Healthcare and Counter Terrorism.

India raised the issue of cross-border terrorism and activities of groups such as the Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed which enjoy State support and threaten peace and security.

As a follow up to the adoption of the BRICS Counter Terrorism Strategy at the 12th BRICS Leaders’ Summit in 2020, the High Representatives adopted and recommended the BRICS Counter Terrorism Action Plan for consideration by the BRICS Summit.

The Action Plan aims to further strengthen existing mechanisms of cooperation in areas such as financing and combating terrorism, misuse of the internet by terrorists, curbing the travel of terrorists, and border controls.

