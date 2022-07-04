FreeCurrencyRates.com

Notification for filing nomination for 16th Vice-Presidential election to be issued tomorrow

AMN

Notification for filing the nomination for the 16th Vice-Presidential election will be issued tomorrow. Nomination can be filed till 19th of this month. Vice-Presidential Election will be held on 6th of August.

The Vice-President is elected by the members of the Electoral College consisting of the members of both Houses of Parliament. For 16th Vice-Presidential Election, the Electoral College consists of, 233 elected members and 12 nominated members of Rajya Sabha and 543 elected members of Lok Sabha. The Electoral College comprises of a total of 788 members of both Houses of Parliament. The term of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is ending on 10th of next month.

