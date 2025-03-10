Northern Railway operates more than 400 spl trains for convenience of passengers on Holi

AMN WEB DESK

Northern Railway is operating more than 400 special trains for smooth travel of passengers ahead of the Holi festival. Talking to media in New Delhi today, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railways Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay informed that elaborate arrangements have been made to facilitate the passengers. He highlighted that security arrangements, mini control rooms and waiting areas have been set up for passengers at New Delhi, Anand Vihar and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Stations in the National Capital. Mr Upadhyay said that on-demand special trains will also be operated if the need arises.

Mr Upadhyay also said that platform entry will only be allowed to passengers holding valid train tickets for travel.