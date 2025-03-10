Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Punjab Police arrests trans-national drug lord Shehnaz Singh; wanted by FBI for cocaine smuggling

Mar 10, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Punjab Police arrested a trans-national drug lord, Shehnaz Singh in Tarn Taran, last evening. He was a notorious drug lord in a narcotics syndicate, smuggling cocaine from Colombia into the USA and Canada and was wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the intelligence and security service agency of the USA. According to Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav, this arrest follows the earlier arrests of four of Shehnaz Singh’s associates in the U.S. on February 26, 2025. After this crackdown, Shehnaz returned to India on March 2nd and was tracked and arrested by the Tarn Taran Police.

Meanwhile, USA authorities had seized 391 Kgof  Methamphetamine, 109 Kg of Cocaine and firearms from the residences of those arrested in the US.

