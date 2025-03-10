Puducherry to transform into Business, Education, Spiritual, Tourist hub: Lt Governor

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Budget Session of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly commenced today with a customary address by Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan. In his address, the Lt. Governor emphasized the government’s efforts to accelerate the socio-economic development of the Union Territory, aiming to transform Puducherry into a Business, Education, Spiritual, and Tourist hub. Highlighting the government’s achievements, he stated that Puducherry’s Gross State Domestic Product has grown by 44.06 per cent over the last five years, with an annual average growth rate of 9.56 per cent. Following the motion of thanks to the Lt. Governor’s address, the Assembly was adjourned for the day. The House will reconvene tomorrow. Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the Union Territory’s Budget for 2025-26 on Wednesday.