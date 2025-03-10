4 labourers killed, 13 injured as speeding truck overturns in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

AMN/ WEB DESK

Four labourers were killed and 13 others injured when a speeding truck overturned in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in the early hours of this morning. The police said that the incident took place in the Pishor Ghat section when the sugarcane-laden truck was travelling from Kannad to Pishor. According to police officials, around 17 labourers were on the truck. The driver lost control, and as a result, the vehicle overturned. The injured labourers were rushed to a hospital and are undergoing treatment.