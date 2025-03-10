Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Madhya Pradesh: 8 killed, 13 injured in road accident in Sidhi

Mar 10, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Eight people died in a road accident in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh, while 13 others were injured. Some of the injured are in critical condition. According to the police, the accident occurred in the Kotwali police station area. The deceased include five women and three men. All the injured have been admitted to Sidhi District Hospital, while those seriously injured have been referred to Rewa Medical College for further treatment. Most of the deceased were relatives and were travelling to a function. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has expressed deep grief over the incident.

