Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee joins Vision Board of Telangana Rising as advisor     

May 18, 2025
AMN / HYDERBAD

Development economist and Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee has joined the Vision Board of TelanganaRising as advisor following invitation by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Mr. Banerjee met the Chief Minister in Hyderabad yesterday and deliberated on several innovative ideas in urban development, economic growth, augmenting public revenues, fiscal discipline, large-scale skilling and job creation.

An official release stated that the Nobel laureate spoke of the need to create unique short-term courses in traditional skills with modern design and appeal, marketing and the use of social media technology to help traditional artisans turn into modern entrepreneurs.

He also suggested to the Chief Minister that crafts, arts and creativity should be a significant part of the Bharat Future City. He also appreciated the efforts of Telangana government, like recruitment of transgender individuals into Police and Municipal departments, envisioning the Hyderabad core urban area as a pure-services zone, and creating skills and sports universities.

Outlining Hyderabad’s historically global vision and the global reach of products made in the region, the Chief Minister spoke of the need to create global awareness. Mr. Reddy also elaborated on various empowerment programmes for women self-help groups, youth and farmers. 

