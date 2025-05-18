Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Bihar: RCP Singh merges his party with Jan Suraaj ahead of elections

May 18, 2025

AMN / PATNA

In a significant political development in Bihar, former close associate of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former national president of JD(U) RCP Singh today joined Prashant Kishore led Jan Suraj Party.

He also announced that merge his political outfit “Aasa“ with the Jan Suraj Party today in Patna. A former IAS officer, RCP Singh had a falling out with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and has since had various political stints, including with the BJP.

He is also a former Rajya Sabha member and served as a Union Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term.

The patron of Jan Suraj party Prashant Kishore welcomed Mr. RCP Singh in his organisation.

Mr. Kishore said Jan Suraj will benefit from his organisational skills and acumen, administrative and political experiences. The Jan Suraj Party has also announced its intention to contest all 243 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

