May 18, 2025
Portals of Rudranath temple in Chamoli open for devotees

The portals of the world-famous fourth Kedar Shri Rudranath temple located in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, have been opened for devotees today in Brahma Muhurta with full rituals.

A large number of devotees were present during the opening of the portals, whose presence made the process of opening the doors even more divine.

For the next six months, devotees coming from the country and abroad will be able to visit this holy shrine and receive the blessings of Lord Rudranath.

In Rudranath temple, which has a special place among the Panch Kedars as the fourth Kedar, the Ekanaan form i.e. the face of Lord Shiva is worshipped.

In view of the Yatra, the district administration and police have made all arrangements for the convenience of the devotees.

