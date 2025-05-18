Maharashtra: 8 Killed in Solapur Textile Mill Fire, Blaze Rages for 14 Hours

AMN

Eight people, including the factory owner and members of a worker’s family, died in a fire that broke out early this morning at a towel manufacturing unit in the MIDC industrial area on Akkalkot Road in Maharashtra’s Solapur district.

The blaze started around 3:30 AM at the Central Textile Mill and continued until late evening. Firefighters managed to bring it under control only after 5:30 PM. Multiple fire tenders were rushed from across Solapur to contain the flames. Despite their efforts, the fire continued to smoulder for hours. Some firefighters reportedly sustained minor injuries during the operation. A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. Further investigations are underway.