No plan to stop train services in country: Railway Board Chairman

By Bisheshwar Mishra

Despite concern over rising cases of Covid 19, the Indian Railways on Friday said there is no plan to stop or curtail train services in the country. Speaking to media in New Delhi, Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma said, no request has been received from Maharashtra Government to stop or curtail movement of trains in the State.

He asserted that there is no shortage of trains for those who want to travel. Mr. Sharma added that crowd seen at railway stations are normal during these months and Railways will increase the number of trains as per request.

Currently, Indian Railways is running 1402 specials train services on an average per day. 5381 Suburban train services and 830 Passenger train services are also operational. Besides, 28 special trains are being operated as clones of highly patronized trains with high patronage. Additional trains are also being run during April- May to clear rush. These trains are for destinations having high demand like Gorakhpur, Patna, Darbhanga, Varanasi, Guwahati, Barauni, Prayagraj, Bokaro, Ranchi, Lucknow and others.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has urged the media to avoid speculation on sudden rush of passengers at railway stations adding that there is ample space in trains for passengers.

