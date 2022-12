AMN

Mumbai police on Saturday said the rumours about a curfew imposed in the city were false and appealed to people not to panic. The police have imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code – CrPC from December 3 to 17 to prevent unlawful gatherings and rallies. Vishwas Nangre Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police – Law and Order, clarified that this was not a curfew and the move is taken routinely to ensure peace in the city and avoid disruptions in public order.