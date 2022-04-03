No-confidence vote against PM Imran Khan deemed unconstitutional

agencies

ISLAMABAD: The much-awaited vote on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was abruptly deemed “unconstitutional” Sunday during what was expected to be a crucial National Assembly session, but was instead wrapped up within minutes of its begning.

The session started after a brief delay of over 30 minutes with the recitation of the Holy Quran. Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri chaired it.

“I, as the deputy speaker, give the ruling that the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan is being rejected,” Suri said while adjourning the session for an indefinite period.

At the outset of the session, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that a Pakistani envoy was told on March 7 that a no-confidence motion is going to be submitted against PM Imran Khan.

“It was when no one in Pakistan even knew about it and the next day, the motion was submitted,” he said.

He said that submitting a no-trust motion is the Opposition’s right, but Article 5 speaks about loyalty to the country.

It is said that if distrust does not succeed then it will be very difficult, Fawad Chaudhry said.

“Are the people of Pakistan puppets? Are we slaves or ‘beggars’ as per the Leader of the Opposition?” he asked.

“If we are a proud nation, then this spectacle cannot go on.”

The prime minister himself was expected to attend the crucial session. However, he did not attend and it was reported that the premier would stay at PM House, unless an “extraordinary situation” occurs.

Earlier, it had been reported that PM Imran Khan was confident that he will defeat the no-confidence motion against him, sources had said, adding that the premier has decided to fight till the last ball.

Opposition submits no-trust motion against NA speaker

A delegation of Opposition lawmakers submitted a no-trust motion against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in the NA Secretariat ahead of the voting on no-trust move against the premier.

More than 100 lawmakers from the Opposition parties have signed the no-confidence motion, including Ayaz Sadiq, Khursheed Shah, PPP’s Naveed Qamar and JUI-F’s Shahida Akhtar Ali.

“[…] the resolution for removal from office of the Speaker, Mr Asad Qaiser under paragraph © of clause (7) of Article 53 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, read with Rule 12 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, 2077,” the document read.

Section 144 imposed in capital

To avoid any untoward incident on the decisive day, the district administration has imposed Section 144 and completely banned pillion riding in Islamabad for today.

A statement issued by Islamabad deputy commissioner said that the Red Zone has been sealed with big containers and barbed wires and with tightened security in the federal capital.

The local administration has also prohibited all kinds of gatherings in areas in and outside the Red Zone within a one-kilometre radius.

Moreover, a notification issued by Islamabad’s district magistrate prohibits ‘all kinds of gatherings of 5 or more persons, processions/rallies and demonstrations inside the Red Zone.