The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates 6 National Highway projects worth Rs 3,700 Cr in Gaya

Nov 21, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari today said the NDA government has provided better road connectivity to give impetus to religious tourism in the country. Addressing a function at Gaya on the occasion of the inauguration and foundation stone laying of six National Highway projects worth 3,700 crore rupees, Mr. Gadkari said the Buddha circuit is being connected with four and six-lane roads.

He said the government is developing the Ram-Janki circuit, which will boost religious tourism as the holy places have great importance for devotees.

The Union Minister also said that his ministry has developed an alternative road route for pilgrims to Mansarovar via Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Air quality in Delhi-NCR recorded at ‘very poor’ category

Nov 21, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Jammu petrol pumps put up ‘no fuel for vehicles driven by minors’ posters to ensure children’s safety

Nov 21, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Police personnel suspended for violating election guidelines in Kanpur

Nov 20, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: Imran Khan wife Bushra Bibi urges PTI supporters to join anti-govt protest on Nov 24

22 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Air quality in Delhi-NCR recorded at ‘very poor’ category

21 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates 6 National Highway projects worth Rs 3,700 Cr in Gaya

21 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: 38 killed in attack on passenger vans in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region

21 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment