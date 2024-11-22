Nitin Gadkari inaugurates 6 National Highway projects worth Rs 3,700 Cr in Gaya

AMN/ WEB DESK

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari today said the NDA government has provided better road connectivity to give impetus to religious tourism in the country. Addressing a function at Gaya on the occasion of the inauguration and foundation stone laying of six National Highway projects worth 3,700 crore rupees, Mr. Gadkari said the Buddha circuit is being connected with four and six-lane roads.

He said the government is developing the Ram-Janki circuit, which will boost religious tourism as the holy places have great importance for devotees.

The Union Minister also said that his ministry has developed an alternative road route for pilgrims to Mansarovar via Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand.