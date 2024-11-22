Air quality in Delhi-NCR recorded at ‘very poor’ category

AMN/ WEB DESK

The air quality in Delhi-NCR is in the very poor category, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 365 as of 8 PM. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, some areas of the city have breached the 400 AQI level. Delhi’s Ashok Vihar was recorded at 402, Anand Vihar at 400, Bawana at 401, Jahangirpuri at 429, Bawana at 412, and Wazirpur at 425. Truck-mounted water sprinklers are being deployed across the city by the New Delhi Municipal Council to mitigate the effects of air pollution.