The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Air quality in Delhi-NCR recorded at ‘very poor’ category

Nov 21, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

The air quality in Delhi-NCR is in the very poor category, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 365 as of 8 PM. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, some areas of the city have breached the 400 AQI level. Delhi’s Ashok Vihar was recorded at 402, Anand Vihar at 400, Bawana at 401, Jahangirpuri at 429, Bawana at 412, and Wazirpur at 425. Truck-mounted water sprinklers are being deployed across the city by the New Delhi Municipal Council to mitigate the effects of air pollution.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates 6 National Highway projects worth Rs 3,700 Cr in Gaya

Nov 21, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Jammu petrol pumps put up ‘no fuel for vehicles driven by minors’ posters to ensure children’s safety

Nov 21, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Police personnel suspended for violating election guidelines in Kanpur

Nov 20, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: Imran Khan wife Bushra Bibi urges PTI supporters to join anti-govt protest on Nov 24

22 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Air quality in Delhi-NCR recorded at ‘very poor’ category

21 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates 6 National Highway projects worth Rs 3,700 Cr in Gaya

21 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: 38 killed in attack on passenger vans in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region

21 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment