Jammu petrol pumps put up ‘no fuel for vehicles driven by minors’ posters to ensure children’s safety

Nov 21, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Jammu and Kashmir, in a bid to ensure the safety of underage children, petrol pumps in Jammu have put up posters declaring “No fuel for vehicles driven by minors.”

The poster, which specifically focuses on minors riding two-wheelers without helmets or driving four-wheelers, is aimed at ensuring the safety of children. This step has drawn praise from residents and encouraged the authorities to take proactive measures.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of School Education, J&K, has also issued a circular today prohibiting minor students from driving motor vehicles, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers, to school.

