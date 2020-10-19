NITI Aayog to establish Frontier Technologies Cloud Innovation Centre with AWS

WEB DESK

In a bid to address societal challenges through digital innovation, NITI Aayog today announced the establishment of a Frontier Technologies Cloud Innovation Centre, CIC with Amazon Web Services, AWS. It is the first of its kind in India.

This CIC is part of the AWS CIC Global Programme which provides an opportunity for government agencies, non-profits and educational institutions, to come together on pressing challenges, apply design thinking, test new ideas, and access the technology expertise of AWS.

Mission Director of Atal Innovation Mission, AIM R. Ramanan said, NITI Aayog is delighted to collaborate with AWS in this endeavour.

He said, the NITI Aayog Frontier Technologies CIC will be a great enabler to budding innovators and start-ups and help in piloting state-of-the-art, cloud-centric digital innovations by leveraging emerging technologies such as AI, IOT and robotics, blockchain.

Mr Ramanan said, It is also aligned to the Prime Minister’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, as well that of NITI Aayog and Atal Innovation Mission.

Vice President International Sales, Worldwide Public Sector of Amazon Web Services Inc. Max Peterson said, it is seeing public sector organizations around the world use cloud technology to innovate in a fast and agile manner, address problems at scale and transform public services for citizens.

He said, our Cloud Innovation Centres programme is designed to be a catalyst for innovation in public sector, by bringing together technology experts to address challenges.

He added that Amazon Web Services is excited to collaborate with NITI Aayog and support its public sector mission in India.