‘Nishank’ virtually inaugurates Gyan Circle Ventures

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ virtually inaugurated the Gyan Circle Ventures, a MeitY funded Technology Business Incubator (TBI) of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh through Video Conference today.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Pokhriyal said that Innovation is the engine that powers the progress of the nation.

He said innovation and entrepreneurship needs to be fostered to ensure self-sustainability and remain a global leader.

The Minister said that centers like ‘Gyan Circle ventures’ instill entrepreneurship in young minds and steward them to become successful innovators.