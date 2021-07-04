Nishank to launch Innovation Ambassador-Online Training Programme for CBSE Teachers

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will launch the Innovation Ambassador- Online Training Programme for CBSE Teachers on 16th of this month. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced that the Board in collaboration with Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will impart training to 50 thousand teachers as Innovation Ambassadors.

The CBSE schools can nominate maximum five teachers each for the programme and training will be provided on first cone, first-served basis. CBSE schools can register their teachers for this programme till 10th of July. The first batch of this programme will start from 20th of July.