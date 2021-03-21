Political parties intensify campaigning in poll bounds states, UT
Hate can have no safe harbor in America, says President Joe Biden after murder of six Asian-Americans
India crosses landmark milestone of 4 crore Covid vaccinations
US Defence Secy Lloyd James Austin calls on PM Modi; discuss defence ties & stability in Indo-Pacific region
Nikhat Zareen and Gaurav Solanki settle for Bronze at Bosphorus Boxing Tournament

Harpal Singh Bedi

Nikhat Zareen (51kg) and Gaurav Solanki (57kg)  failed to cross their respective  semi-final  hurdle and had to be content with  Bronze medals at the Bosphorus Boxing Tournament in Turkey on Friday.


Much was expected from Asian Championship Bronze medallist Nikhat Zareen, who had hogged the limelight defeating World Champion Paltceva Ekaterina of Russia in pre-quarterfinals and two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan in quarterfinals.


The Indian was  up against 2019 World Championship silver medallist Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey in the semi-final.
The opening round had both the boxers playing the waiting game but the subsequent rounds saw home favourite dominating the ring .

Cakirogule defended well and was more quick in her attacks .She  landed more punches and secured a unanimous 5-0 win. 


 In the men section , CWG gold medallist Gaurav Solanki, who notched up impressive wins in the previous rounds, was pitted against Argentina’s Nirco Cuello.  Gaurav   fought well but was outpunched by his rival who displayed his attacking prowess from the start .The Indian tried hard to defend  himself but conceded clear punches in the dying minutes to lose 5-0 and that ended his challenge ..
India ended their campaign with two bronze medals.

