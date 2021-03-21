Nikhat Zareen and Gaurav Solanki settle for Bronze at Bosphorus Boxing Tournament



Harpal Singh Bedi



Nikhat Zareen (51kg) and Gaurav Solanki (57kg) failed to cross their respective semi-final hurdle and had to be content with Bronze medals at the Bosphorus Boxing Tournament in Turkey on Friday.



Much was expected from Asian Championship Bronze medallist Nikhat Zareen, who had hogged the limelight defeating World Champion Paltceva Ekaterina of Russia in pre-quarterfinals and two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan in quarterfinals.



The Indian was up against 2019 World Championship silver medallist Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey in the semi-final.

The opening round had both the boxers playing the waiting game but the subsequent rounds saw home favourite dominating the ring .



Cakirogule defended well and was more quick in her attacks .She landed more punches and secured a unanimous 5-0 win.



In the men section , CWG gold medallist Gaurav Solanki, who notched up impressive wins in the previous rounds, was pitted against Argentina’s Nirco Cuello. Gaurav fought well but was outpunched by his rival who displayed his attacking prowess from the start .The Indian tried hard to defend himself but conceded clear punches in the dying minutes to lose 5-0 and that ended his challenge ..

India ended their campaign with two bronze medals.