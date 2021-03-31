Niger: Attack on presidential palace an ‘attempted coup’

WEB DESK

A military unit made a failed coup attempt in Niger’s capital Niamey on Wednesday, a government spokesman said, coming just two days before the country’s first ever democratic transition of power.

President-elect Mohamed Bazoum is due to be sworn in on Friday — taking over from President Mahamane Ousmane, who disputed the election results.

Spokesman Abdourahamane Zakaria said the coup attempt was intended to “imperil democracy.”

The government claimed the security situation was under control after the militants attempted to seize Niamey’s presidential palace, with several arrests having been made.