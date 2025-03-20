NIA conducts searches in Jammu, seizes incriminatory materials linked to terrorists

WEB DESK

The National Investigation Agency has conducted searches at 12 locations across Jammu. The searches were conducted at the homes of overground workers (OGWs) linked to newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of banned terrorist organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). During the operation, the agency seized several incriminatory materials linking the terrorists with OGWs. The searches were carried out based on intelligence inputs regarding the infiltration of active terrorists into Indian territory from across the border. As part of the crackdown, the premises of sympathizers and cadres of these outfits were also searched.