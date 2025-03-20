Indian Mission in Dubai Facilitates Repatriation of Elderly Indian National to Srinagar

After nearly 40 years away from home and facing significant health challenges, 85-year-old Dr. Rashid Anwar Dhar is finally returning to the embrace of his hometown and family in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

The elderly doctor had been receiving care in various UAE hospitals over the past two years, his situation complicated by health issues and a lack of proper identification documents. Unable to provide detailed personal information when first contacted, Dr. Dhar’s case presented unique challenges to consular officials. Through persistent efforts, the Indian Consulate at Dubai coordinated with authorities in Jammu & Kashmir to trace Dr. Dhar’s family and confirm his identity. Meanwhile, medical staff at Dubai’s Rashid Hospital worked to stabilize his condition for the journey home.

“Every case is unique, but Dr. Dhar’s situation touched our hearts,” said a social worker involved in the case. “Imagining someone his age, so far from home for so many years, we were determined to help him reconnect with his roots.” The repatriation effort required seamless coordination between multiple departments of the Indian Mission, including the Medical Desk, Consular Wing, and Passport Section, all working diligently to verify his nationality and process essential travel documents.

The Indian Association of Sharjah stepped in to provide temporary accommodation, meals, and ongoing medical support. Recognizing Dr. Dhar’s fragile condition, they arranged not only his air tickets but also an escort to accompany him on his journey back to Srinagar.

As Dr. Dhar returns to India, he carries with him decades of untold stories and experiences from his time abroad. For his waiting family in Srinagar, his return represents the closing of a chapter that has remained open for nearly four decades. The Consulate General of India in Dubai continues to emphasize the importance of maintaining valid documentation for all Indian expatriates in the UAE, urging them to keep their residency status legal to avoid similar difficulties. AIR